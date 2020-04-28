DDC Budgam tours Chadoora, Char-i-Sharief to assess damage

District development commissioner (DDC), Budgam Tariq Hussain Ganai Tuesday visited Chadoora and Char-i-Sharief to take on-the-spot assessment of restoration work on various Water Supply Schemes (WSS) and Irrigation canals damaged due to flashfloods.

During the tour, the DDC visited the spots where pipelines have been damaged, resulting in halt in the supply of potable water to around 10,000 souls.

He said restoration work on the 12 damaged WSS was started instantly to restore water supply to all affected areas on war footing, maintaining that of 12 damaged WSS, eight schemes were restored within 24 hours.

Regarding damages to Irrigation canals, the DDC was told that repair work was in full swing and all 15 canals will be restored in a week’s time.

The DDC also visited various migrant camps to take the stock of facilities being provided to them. He met migrant laborers and took first hand appraisal about food and other facilities being provided to them by the district administration.