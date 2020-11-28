Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
November 28, 2020

DDC elections: 5.25 % votes polled till 9AM across J&K; Srinagar records highest 9.94% in Kashmir

Srinagar,
November 28, 2020
An elderly voter photographed in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, 28 November 2020. Mubashir Khan/GK
The first phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded voter percentage of 5.25 % till 9 AM across different constituencies spread over all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Large numbers of people have come out to cast their votes during the first phase of District Development Council Elections 2020, read an official handout.

It said long queues have been seen despite severe cold conditions in Kashmir Division and hilly areas of Jammu Division.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Kupwara has recorded voting percentage of 2.34%, Bandipora 3.73%, Baramulla 1.51%, Ganderbal 2.56%, Srinagar 9.94%, Budgam 3.16%, Pulwama 0.64 %, Shopian 7.56%, Kulgam 5.13% and Anantnag 2.63% till 9.00 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 0.05%, Doda 7.14%, Ramban 8.09%, Reasi  9.32%, Udhampur 5.62 %, Kathua 2.40%, Samba 14.55%, Jammu 10.14 %, Rajouri 9.80% and Poonch 5.25% till 9 am.

