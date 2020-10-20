DDC elections: J&K admin forms committees to draw road map

Government of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) on Tuesday constituted an Apex level and two Divisional Committees to draw the road map for the conduct of District Development Council (DDC) elections in the UT.

An order issued by the GAD stated that , ‘Sanction is accorded to the constitution of Apex Level Committee and Divisional Level Committees to draw a roadmap and detailed schedule for conducting elections to the District Development Councils in the UT of J&K.’

As per the order, the Apex Level Committee will have Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department as the Chairman and Director General of Police J&K, Additional Director General of Police (CID) and Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, representative of Transport Department not below the rank of Additional Secretary as members, while Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raja will be the member Secretary of the Apex Committee.

The Committee may have one co-opted member.

The ‘Terms of Reference’ of the Apex committee will be to draw a road map and detailed schedule for conduct of elections to the District Development Councils across the Union Territory on the basis of inputs from the Divisional Committees and upon assessment of the ground level situation taking into consideration various requirements including security logistics, personnel, equipment etc.

The Divisional Level Committee(s) for Kashmir will have Divisional Commissioner Kashmir as the Chairman, Inspector General of Police Kashmir as the Member, Director Rural Development Kashmir as the member secretary and any other member as co-opted by the Committee.

The committee for Jammu Division will have Divisional Commissioner Jammu as the Chairman, Inspector General of Police Jammu as the Member, Director Rural Development Jammu as the Member-Secretary, besides any other person as co-opted by the committee as the member.

Based on an assessment of manpower, security, logistics, transport, equipment and all other requirements, the Divisional level committees shall submit an outline of the possibilities and constraints to the Apex level committee.

The Apex level committee shall submit its report to the Government by October 27, 2020. The above Committee(s) shall be serviced by the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj.