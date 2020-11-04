DDC elections: Preparatory meeting of ROs, AROs held in Srinagar

Office of the District Panchayat Election Officer Srinagar Wednesday organised a preparatory meeting-cum-training of Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) regarding the conduct of upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in Srinagar.

During the meeting master trainers apprised the participating officers about guidelines and instructions to be followed to ensure successful conduct of the said elections.

The meeting also included an interactive session comprising questions and clarifications surrounding the conduct of the DDC elections. On the occasion RO books were also distributed among the participating officers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Deputy District Election Officer, Nodal Officer DDC Elections Srinagar (SDM East) and frontline staff of District Election Office Srinagar were present on the occasion.