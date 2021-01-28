DDC Ganderbal listens to public issues at Safapora

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today listened to the public issues during a grievance redressal camp held at Govt. Higher Secondary School Safapora.

During the camp, large number of people including PRIs from Safapora and adjoining areas turned up to the camp and apprised the DDC about various issues and grievances and sought his intervention for early redressal.

The PRIs and locals apprised the DDC about various issues of public importance like development of playground, land for Sumo Stand, replacement of damaged LT poles, development of roads and other related issues concerning their respective areas.

The DDC assured them that all the grievances and issues raised by them would be addressed at the earliest. He resolved several issues on the spot besides issued instructions to the concerned departments to take measures to address the public issues.

The DDC assured the PRIs that all their genuine issues would be taken into consideration in a time bound manner and directed the officers of line departments to work in coordination with the PRIs so that equitable development of all panchayats is ensured in the district.

Regarding land for Sumo Stand, the DDC asked the concerned Tehsildar to identify the feasible land in the area and submit the proposal to DC office for approval.

The DDC reiterated that district administration is committed to provide basic amenities at the door steps of the people and redressal their issues and grievances within the shortest possible time and in this regard necessary instructions are already passed to the officers of the district.

Meanwhile DDC instructed all the departments to carry awareness regarding the beneficiary oriented schemes available with their Departments especially PM SEHAT, PM KISAN, KCC, PMSYM, PMAY and others so that eligible beneficiaries are benefited and he also appealed the general people to register themselves for these schemes which are meant for improving their social and financial condition.

Later DDC also visited Manasbal lake during which CEO Manasbal Development Authority briefed him about the initiatives taken regarding the conservation and cleanliness of the lake.

The DDC directed the concerned Tehsildar to ensure major anti encroachment drives are conducted around the lake so that encroached land is retrieved and CEO was asked to carry necessary dredging works besides take other necessary measures for maintaining cleanliness of the lake.