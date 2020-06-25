DDC Ganderbal reviews dev works in Kangan

District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today toured several areas of Kangan Sub-Division to have firsthand appraisal of ongoing development works in the area.

During the tour the DDC inspected various ongoing development works in several areas including block Kangan and Gund where on spot directions were given to the executing departments for expediting the pace of works.

The development works that were inspected during the visit include Thune Brenwaar road, de-silting works, fencing of graveyard at Mammar-A, several works under MGNREGA, 14th FC besides job cards were also distributed at Mammar and Kangan.

While inspecting the ongoing de-silting works carried by RDD, the DDC stressed for following guidelines and SOPs related to COVID-19 pandemic like wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and frequent hand washing.

Meanwhile DDC also distributed re-verified Job Cards among beneficiaries at Mammar-A and Kangan and said that the district administration has taken slew of measures to provide succor to the people of district especially the labours who have suffered most due to lockdown.

He said the administration has prioritized all such works that generate more work days so that workers could earn their livelihood.