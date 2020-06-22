DDC Ganderbal reviews progress of 14th FC, MGNREGA

District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal today convened a meeting of BDC Chairpersons and Rural Development Department functionaries to review progress of works under MGNREGA and 14th FC.

The BDC chairpersons apprised the DDC about the issues, grievances pertaining to Covid-19 tackling measures, B2V-works, development and up gradation of roads, irrigation, and education besides other demands of public importance. DDC after listening patiently to their issues and grievances assured them of full support and co-operation in mitigating each and every impediment faced by BDC chairpersons in carrying out developmental works in the district.