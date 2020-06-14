Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: June 14, 2020, 11:28 PM

DDC inspects red zones of Bandipora town

Pic: J&K Information Department

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Ravinder Kumar on Monday appealed to the people of Bandipora town to cooperate with the medical teams dealing with COVID by presenting themselves for testing for the wellbeing of the society.

He said this during an interaction with the people at Ward-05 and Ward-06 declared as Red zones after detection of positive cases in the area.

After imposing strict restrictions in the red zones of the town, DC called for its strict implementation to avoid spread of the virus and warned of strict action against the persons violating restriction orders and those who try to skip testing.

