DDC issues after COVID-19 situation improves: Safina Baig

District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Baramulla Safeena Baig Tuesday said that amid the second wave of COVID-19 in J&K it was not feasible to discuss the issues of DDC members but there would be talks on this with the government after the situation improves.

Baig said that DDC members informed her about their problems including non-cooperation of the administration, their security and other issues.

“The spread of COVID-19 across the country as well as in J&K is a human issue. I don’t think it will be right for us to take any mischief with Jammu and Kashmir government right now,” she said.

“We will talk about this as soon as the situation improves because people have chosen us. We don’t need these things for personal gain,” she said. “When political process began after two-and-a-half years in J&K, DDC members were the first to come forward. We were the first to play our part in reviving democracy.”