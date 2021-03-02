Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kulgam,
UPDATED: March 2, 2021, 11:58 PM

DDC Kulgam convenes meeting of DLTF

GK News Network
Kulgam,
UPDATED: March 2, 2021, 11:58 PM

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat today convened a meeting of District Level Task Force (DLTF) to ensure availability and distribution of quality pesticides, insecticides, fertilizers and seeds in the district.

The meeting was informed that 800 Metric Tons of Urea, 1700 Metric Tons of MOP and 800 Metric Tons of DAP are available in the district.

Trending News
Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Farooq Abdullah challenges ED order attaching his properties, case to be heard on March 8

File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 in money laundering case

The area, he said, has been cordoned off and further investigations have been taken up.. [Screengrab]

Suspected militants trigger low-intensity IED blast in south Kashmir's Pulwama

File photo of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. [Image for representational purpose only]

Mirwaiz placed under house detention again: Hurriyat

The DDC directed the line officers to work religiously as a team and leave no space for sale of illegal/spurious drugs in the district.

Related News