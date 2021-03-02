DDC Kulgam convenes meeting of DLTF

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat today convened a meeting of District Level Task Force (DLTF) to ensure availability and distribution of quality pesticides, insecticides, fertilizers and seeds in the district.

The meeting was informed that 800 Metric Tons of Urea, 1700 Metric Tons of MOP and 800 Metric Tons of DAP are available in the district.

The DDC directed the line officers to work religiously as a team and leave no space for sale of illegal/spurious drugs in the district.