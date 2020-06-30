DDC Kulgam reviews preparedness for 'Kissan Pakhwada'

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat Tuesday convened a meeting to review arrangements for organizing ‘Kissan Pakhwada’ which starts from July 7.

The DDC took a detailed stock of the preparations made by Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries departments and banks.

He directed the officers to organize awareness programmes to sensitize farmers and growers about various welfare schemes being implemented by various departments to boost the agro industry.

He also directed the bankers and officers of Agriculture and allied departments to ensure full coverage of farmers under KCC.