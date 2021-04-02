DDC Kulgam reviews status of Power sector work projects

In order to improve power scenario across the district and to take stock of various power sector work projects, a meeting of the officers of Power Development Department was convened at Mini-Secretariat here under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.

During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held regarding the issues involved in commissioning and completion of projects of the power sector.

The DDC directed Ex. Engineer, PDD and AEE Project wing to ensure handing over/Taking over of LT/HT distribution infrastructure of 07 towns, Ashmuji, Mohamadpora, Frisal, Devsar, Qaimoo, Kulgam and Yaripora from 5th to 11th April of this month.

He also instructed the concerned officers to complete work on Yaripora-Behibagh transmission line and make it operational by the end of this month.

The DDC also directed the officers to work in coordination and with added zeal to ensure early completion of all projects of the power sector across the district.