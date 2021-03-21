DDC Kupwara kick starts Plantation drive at GHSS Nagri

On the eve of National Arbor Day, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Imam Din today kickstarted Plantation drive at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Nagri by planting pine saplings.

Chief Education Officer, School children and other concerned were present at the occasion.

Later, in another event organised by Sheep Husbandry Department Kupwara, the District Development Commissioner (DDC), Kupwara was Chief Guest at the occasion.

The Sheep Husbandry department had organized a daylong Awareness Camp at Degree College Bohipora in which large number of farmers participated.

Speaking at the function, the DDC said that sheep rearing is a prophetic job which needs to be performed with utmost dedication and honesty for better yields, adding that the Kupwara has a good potential for sheep breeding as the district possess large number of meadows and mountains. He asked the farmers to work hard and take maximum advantage of different government schemes to boost their livelihood.

The DDC directed the concerned officers to hold mass awareness programmes in all the blocks of the district so that the farmer community could be benefitted at large. He stressed upon them for adopting holistic and diversified approach for overall development of the sheep sector in the district.

On the occasion Medicine kits and blankets were distributed among ISDS unit holders and progressive breeders.

Joint Director Farms, SHD Kashmir, Dr Basharat Kathu also spoke and presented the position and role of the department in sustainable livelihood of the unemployed youth.

Earlier, District Sheep Husbandry Officer (DSHO) Kupwara, Dr. Mohammad Haider briefed the function about achievements of the department made during the current year in the district.

Meanwhile, various experts provided a thorough awareness to the farmers about the techniques and scientific ways of sheep farming. They also highlighted different welfare schemes of the department and asked the farmers to take benefits under them for better results.