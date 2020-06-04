Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: June 5, 2020, 12:48 AM

DDC Kupwara reviews facilities at quarantine centre

UPDATED: June 5, 2020, 12:48 AM
District Development Commissioner (DDC), Kupwara, Anshul Garg, Thursday convened a meeting here to review power and water supply facilities at Sub District Hospital Kralpora, presently, designated as quarantine facility in view of the COVID19 pandemic.

The DDC directed the executive engineer concerned to install a transformer at the site so that uninterrupted power supply was provided to the centre. He asked the engineers of PHE division to ensure that adequate drinking water supply was made available to the centre.

While reviewing the sanitation arrangements, the DDC directed the officers concerned to mobilize all available resources and carry out regular cleanliness in and around the centre to avoid spread of any infection.

