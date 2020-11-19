DDC poll opportunity to defeat communal forces: Hakeem Yaseen

Maintaining that the upcoming DDC polls and Panchayat bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir was an opportunity to teach lesson to divisive and communal forces, Chairman Peoples Democratic Front PDF Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen Thursday called upon people to come out in larger numbers to vote for his party candidates.

In a statement, Yaseen urged the people to give mandate to secular parties and honest candidates who have proved their dedication for public service in past.

Giving fillip to election campaign in Gurwaith, Reyaar-Beerwa and Reyaar-Haeph areas in Budgam district, Yaseen made a fervent appeal to people to give befitting defeat to divisive and communal forces during the ongoing DDC and Panchayat bypolls to protect secular credentials of J&K.

He said the DDC elections have provided a golden opportunity to the people to defeat evil designs of communal and anti-Kashmiri forces who want to divide J&K on the basis of religion and region.

“So it is necessary for people of J&K to stand united against machinations of communal parties. If we fail to defeat them at this crucial juncture, posterity will never forgive us,” he said.

Yaseen said people should vote for candidates of those secular parties who have honesty tried to rendered public service in past despite all odds.

He said the DDC and Panchayat bye-elections were imperative for its socio- political survival as well as for equitable and need based development at grassroots level.

He cautioned people against nefarious designs of communal forces who want to divide communities to satiate their agenda.

He urged people to stand like a rock to protect centuries-old traditions of brotherhood, communal harmony and secularism which are the hallmark of J&K’s composite and pluralistic ethos.