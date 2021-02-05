DDC Poll Recount | Independent Larnoo candidate declared winner

An independent candidate was Friday declared winner following the recounting of votes for the District Development Council (DDC) seat in Larnoo block of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“After recounting, Sajida Begum emerged the winner by 61 votes,” Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anantnag and Nodal Officer, Sheikh Ghulam Hassan told Greater Kashmir.

Khalida Bibi of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner by the Returning Officer on December 22 when the counting of votes took place. Her closest rival, Sajida had secured seven votes lesser than her. Khalida had already taken oath as a DDC member last month. However, the recounting changed the results in Sajida’sfavour.

“A total of 4450 votes were polled in favour of Sajida while Khalida managed 4389 votes,” an official said.

The block reserved for woman went to polls in the first phase on November 28, 2020.

The counting of votes which began early morning concluded late evening.

The District Panchayat Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner), Anantnag Anshul Garg had on Thursday ordered recounting of votes for the seat.

As per the order, Deputy District Election Officer Anantnag and Additional Deputy Commissioner was the Nodal Officer to monitor the conduct of the counting process.

The recounting of votes on February 2 followed after the directions of the Additional Commissioner, Kashmir, the Appellate Authority, before whom Sajida Begum, the nearest rival had appealed.

The DDC polls which complete the third tier of the Panchayat Raj system was held first time in J&K. The members from each district would choose the chairman this month.

The jubilant supporters of Sajida Begum celebrated her victory.

“We thank the district administration, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Election Commission for considering our request of recounting,” said Sajida’s husband Haroon Chaudhary who himself is a political activist.

He termed the win as the “victory of democracy”.

However, the opposition demanded re-poll in the constituency.

“The authorities won’t accept the seal they put themselves. It is surprising and unconstitutional,” said Khalida’s husband Gulzar Chaudhary, who is also a PDP activist.

He said either the earlier seal should be accepted or there should be a re-poll.

The supporters of both the candidates also exchanged blows, forcing Police to intervene.