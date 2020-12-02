DDC Polls | Admin failed to provide level-playing field: NC

National Conference (NC) Wednesday decried the administration for not ensuring a level-playing field to all contesting candidates during the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) polls.

An NC statement issued here said that NC’s District President Kupwara and former MLC Qaisar Jamsheed Lone expressed concern over the “selective approach” of the government towards ensuring security of the contesting candidates in Lolab.

“Measures of confining contesting candidates to hotels and denying due security cover to them hampered them from canvassing and massive public outreach,” he said. “The entire administrative apparatus seems to be helping only BJP and its Team-B, putting the safety and security of non-BJP contesting candidates in peril.”

Lone said his security cover had also been removed despite having lost his close family members to assassinations.

“The civil and Police administration is not abiding by the established rules of providing security cover to public personalities following due review of their threat perceptions,” he said. “I urge the Election Commission to rise up to its commitments and live up to its obligations to ensure a level-playing field to all contesting candidates.”

Lone said if the security requirements of all the contesting candidates were not met with adequately, the onus of any untoward incident would be on the government.

“In my case also, if, God forbid, any untoward incident occurs, the onus will squarely lie on the government,” he said.