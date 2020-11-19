DDC polls: Apni Party not to field candidates against Er Rasheed's party

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) led by Syed Altaf Bukhari Thursday decided not to field any candidate on seats where Engineer Rasheed’s Awami Itihad Party (AIP) will field it’s candidates.

A news gathering agency KNS quoted sources as saying that the JKAP party leadership had decided not to field any candidate against Rasheed’s party in the upcoming BDC polls.

Interestingly, there is no seat-sharing agreement between the two parties. However, there is a seat sharing agreement between the parties associated with Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

Bukhari’s Apni Party had sought the release of all political leaders including Rasheed.

Rasheed was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 9, four days after New Delhi abrogated Article 370, in connection with a “terror funding” case in Kashmir.

Rasheed was the first mainstream leader to have been arrested by the NIA in the case.

He is still under detention in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.