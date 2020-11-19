DDC Polls | Confining candidates to 'secure accommodations' discredits democratic process: Tarigami

Lashing out at authorities for “confining” candidates for District Development Council (DDC) elections to “secure accommodations”, CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami on Thursday said such approach amounts to discrediting democratic process. He said instead of facilitating the poll process, the candidates were taken far off from their respective constituencies.

The candidates who are in the fray for the polls are being provided “secure accommodation” by the administration. In Srinagar, one such accommodation has been kept at EDI Sempora, where many contestants have been put under security cover.

Tarigami, who is the convener of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, said: “The government is virtually discrediting the electoral process. Such an approach by the administration amounts to discrediting the democratic process”. He said by these kinds of measures “faith in democratic process which is already very less, becomes more less”.

“Democratic process means allowing people to participate in it. You are instead making people slaves. You are preventing those people, who can make people understand about importance of casting their vote. But instead of facilitating it, you are instead putting curbs on them,” he said.

He said the candidates should be allowed to talk to people, make them understand and listen to them as well. “It is all democratic process. Instead, you are putting them far away. From a far off Kulgam village, from Noorbad you are putting up candidates in Srinagar. What will he do? How can voter from that far be able to listen to him? They are making joke of this election,” he said.

He accused BJP of partisan approach. “They want to impose BJP on people, while as they are feeling that the party is not acceptable to people. Those people who can challenge them, hurdles are put in their way. Their government is afraid of political process. This all is being done for BJP,” he said.