DDC polls exposed PAGD's real agenda: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Thursday said that the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir had fully exposed the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for its “cosmetic political agenda” and the “lust for power”.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that addressing the party’s DDC campaign convention at Nehalpora in Pattan constituency of Baramulla district, Bukhari said the signatories of alliance had once again established that their relevance hinges on emotional exploitation and running misleading campaigns among the public.

“They actually remember the people only at the time of elections. First naming it ‘Gupkar Alliance’ last year, its elitist signatories added the word ‘People’ with it a year after its formation. Even this nomenclature of Gupkar Alliance is a misnomer and distantly related to the genuine concerns of the people,” he said.

Bukhari said that there was nothing new or revolutionary about this alliance except for an association invented by its “power hungry” constituents to safeguard their political survival.

“People of J&K are the best judges. They have been watching and analysing these political slogans since decades. You can’t continue with their emotional exploitation and that too for a development-oriented election which has nothing to do with politics,” he said.

Bukhari said the fissures developed by the “lust for power” within the constituents of the alliance were wide split and open among the people.

Addressing the convention, Apni Party Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir said that the people had realised that this superficial political association was not a serious alliance as was pretended by its allies.

“It is highly unfortunate that these parties have made a mockery of the electoral process by comparing the DDC polls with some misleading political issues. Even after trying to hoodwink the people with its hollow slogans this alliance has not percolated on the ground thereby exposing it to the hilt,” Mir said.