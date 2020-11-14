DDC polls imperative to defeat communal forces: Hakeem Yaseen

Peoples Democratic Front on Saturday held discussions on the prevailing political scenario in J&K with reference to the upcoming DDC and Panchayat elections.

The meeting was presided over by the party Chairman, Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen. The meeting reviewed preparedness of the party for the DDC and Panchayat elections and unanimously decided to give mandate for Budgam to Javed Ahmad Baigh, who is a social activist of Beerwa town of Budgam district.

Yaseen said participation in the DDC elections was all the more essential to keep divisive and communal forces at bay. He appealed the people to vote for his candidate to defeat the nefarious designs of vested interests.

He cautioned people against machinations of divisive forces who were all out to disintegrate Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh on the basis of communal and regional considerations. He said if secular minded people failed to check the growing activities of communal forces at this crucial juncture, the posterity will not forgive them.