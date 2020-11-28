DDC POLLS | In D H Pora, people vote for change

In the District Development Council (DDC) polls for D H Pora and D K Marg blocks of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, the voters said that they were casting vote for a change. In politically active D H Pora, the voters thronged polling stations since early morning to exercise their franchise.

“We are voting for the development of the area. We want better roads and good supply of water and electricity,” said Muhammad Shafi, a voter. He said that they wanted their own elected representatives who would be answerable to them.

In the Nandimarg village, the electorate was lined up outside the polling booths waiting for their turn.

Many voters told Greater Kashmir that the situation that arose after the August 5 last year spurred them to come out of their homes and vote. “We are voting to get back what has been snatched from us over the past more than a year,” they said.

A young woman outside a polling booth in D K Marg said that she voted for generation of employment avenues in the Valley. A Police official said that a voter was injured in C R Pora when some youth hurled stones at a polling booth in the area. He said that an FIR was registered at D H Pora Police Station.