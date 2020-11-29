DDC Polls | Only BJP can bring peace, prosperity in J&K: Shahnawaz

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesman Shanawaz Hussain Sunday said people in Jammu and Kashmir were fed up with the conventional political parties and wanted peace and prosperity to prevail, which only BJP could provide to them.

Addressing party workers in Redi Chowkibal area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Hussain said had the regional parties lived up to the expectations of the common masses, they would not have needed to come up with an alliance to combat the saffron party.

Reiterating that the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration was a “gang”, he said that the local parties were passing a wrong message about BJP’s designs in J&K.

However, Hussain said that his party was contesting the District Development Council (DDC) polls only for development.

He said that holding DDC polls was an achievement and it would pave way for the overall development of the region.

The BJP’s national spokesman claimed that people not only of Jammu but also of Kashmir would vote in favour of BJP and that the saffron party would get maximum seats in both Kashmir and Jammu.

Appealing local militants to shun the path of violence, Hussain asked them to hold pen instead of gun.

He said not only the regional parties of J&K but also the Congress had confined itself to “dynastic politics”.

The BJP leader sought the cooperation of the people of Kashmir with BJP and said the saffron party was going to rule at New Delhi for next 50 years.

“It is only our party that can lead Kashmir to all-round development,” he said.