Kashmir, Today's Paper
Saqib Malik
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 21, 2020, 12:59 AM

DDC Polls: PAGD announces candidates for 4th phase

Saqib Malik
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 21, 2020, 12:59 AM
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK
File Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has issued the seat-sharing list for the fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) polls.

Of the 16 seats going to polls, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would contest on seven seats, National Conference on four, CPI (M) on two, Peoples Conference, JKPM and JKANC would field candidates on one seat each.

Trending News

Ensure effective implementation of snow clearance plan: Advisor Khan

File Photo of Mehbooba Mufti

Police refutes Mehbooba's allegations on summoning ex-militants

Questioning Articles 370, 35-A subjudice nature shows BJP's disdain for constitution: NC

Art 370 can't return from the grave: BJP

The PAGD, an amalgam of seven political parties, had last week announced to contest the polls jointly.

For the fourth phase, while PDP has fielded its candidate from Narwav in Baramulla, Shahbad Anantnag, Pulwama-1, Awantipora-1 and 2, Drugmulla Kupwara, Lar-A and Lar-B, NC candidates would contest from Bonyar Baramulla, Aloosa Bandipora, Kaprin Shopian and Ganderbal.

CPI (M) candidates would contest the polls from Kulgam A and B; JKPM from Verinag Anantnag, ANC from Narbal Budgam and PC from Mawar Kupwara.

Latest News

Ensure effective implementation of snow clearance plan: Advisor Khan

A voice lost

Representational Photo

4 die of COVID19, 661 test positive

File Photo/ GK

LG assures parties of smooth campaign

In the first phase of poll phase of polls to be contested on November 28, NC has fielded 21 candidates while PDP fielded four and PC two candidates.

Twenty seven candidates have been fielded to contest the second phase of polls to be held on December 1 and 16 candidates for the third phase to be held on December 4.

The election commission has announced DDC polls on 280 seats in eight phases in J&K.

On November 9, PAGD President Farooq Abdullah said that the candidates of the amalgam’s constituents would fight the DDC polls on their own party symbols.

The DDC poll would be the first major political activity to take place in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

The polling for the fourth phase would be held from 7 am to 2 pm on December 7. The counting of votes would be done on December 22.

Related News