DDC Polls: PAGD announces candidates for 4th phase

People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has issued the seat-sharing list for the fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) polls.

Of the 16 seats going to polls, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would contest on seven seats, National Conference on four, CPI (M) on two, Peoples Conference, JKPM and JKANC would field candidates on one seat each.

The PAGD, an amalgam of seven political parties, had last week announced to contest the polls jointly.

For the fourth phase, while PDP has fielded its candidate from Narwav in Baramulla, Shahbad Anantnag, Pulwama-1, Awantipora-1 and 2, Drugmulla Kupwara, Lar-A and Lar-B, NC candidates would contest from Bonyar Baramulla, Aloosa Bandipora, Kaprin Shopian and Ganderbal.

CPI (M) candidates would contest the polls from Kulgam A and B; JKPM from Verinag Anantnag, ANC from Narbal Budgam and PC from Mawar Kupwara.

In the first phase of poll phase of polls to be contested on November 28, NC has fielded 21 candidates while PDP fielded four and PC two candidates.

Twenty seven candidates have been fielded to contest the second phase of polls to be held on December 1 and 16 candidates for the third phase to be held on December 4.

The election commission has announced DDC polls on 280 seats in eight phases in J&K.

On November 9, PAGD President Farooq Abdullah said that the candidates of the amalgam’s constituents would fight the DDC polls on their own party symbols.

The DDC poll would be the first major political activity to take place in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

The polling for the fourth phase would be held from 7 am to 2 pm on December 7. The counting of votes would be done on December 22.