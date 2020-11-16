Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 16, 2020, 11:52 PM

DDC polls | PDP Budgam President files nomination papers as Independent

KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 16, 2020, 11:52 PM
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) district President Budgam, Nazir Ahmad Khan has filled nomination papers independently From the district for the upcoming DDC elections.

Khan said he was not against the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.  “But Omar Abdullah’s involvement is not favourable for the Alliance,” he said. “I was given authority by People’s Alliance for filling up nomination papers and at the eleventh hour I was replaced with National Conference candidate.” Asked if the PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti will issue him show case notice, Khan said she has right to Issue the notice. “I don’t think I have done any mistake by filling nomination papers independently,” he said.

