DDC Polls Phase-II | 16 candidates in fray for 2 Bandipora constituencies

Sixteen candidates are in the fray for the two constituencies in Sumbal division of Bandipora for the second phase of District Development Council (DDC) polls to be held on Tuesday.

The two DDC constituencies of Nowgam and Ganastan would witnesses polling on December 1.

In Nowgam constituency, which is reserved for women, five candidates are in the fray for one vacant seat. All the candidates here are fighting as independents.

In the Ganastan DDC constituency, 11 candidates in the fray including one candidate of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) from Congress and one each from Apni party and BJP while others are fighting as independents.

Moreover, for the Panchayat by-polls for the seven panchayats in Nowgam, three Panch constituencies have been won unopposed while one Sarpanch constituency is left vacant without a candidate. Here 9544 voters would exercise their franchise.

In the Ganastan constituency, for the Panchayat b y-polls for seven panchayats, two Sarpanchs and 16 Panch constituencies would witness the contest. Here 11 Sarpanchs and 36 Panchs are in the fray while 9421 voters would exercise their franchise.