DDC Polls Phase IV | 7 women in fray form Aloosa Block in Bandipora

A total of 83 candidates will try their luck on Monday in the Phase-IV of District Development Council (DDC) and Panchayat by-polls in Aloosa block of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

According to the District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO), seven candidates are in the fray form Aloosa DDC constituency, which is reserved for women in the general category while five candidates are contesting on two vacant sarpanch seats in the block and 71 candidates are fighting for 31 panch seats in the panchayat by-polls. Meanwhile, 21 panchs were elected unopposed while three Panch seats are vacant.

Among the seven DDC candidates, four are independent while BJP, Apni Party and PAGD have fielded a candidate each.

According to the officer, 15,961 voters would exercise their franchise including 8367 men and 7594 women while as 4710 would cast their ballot in Panchayat by-polls from the block including 2446 men and 2264 women.