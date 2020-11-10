DDC polls: Training imparted to POs at Shopian

Kashmir, Today's Paper
For the first phase of DDCs and Panchayat bypolls, the training was on Tuesday imparted to the Presiding Officers (Pos) by the District Level Master Trainers here, in three phases.

On the occasion, District Election Officer Shopian, Chaudhary Mohammad Yasin briefed the Presiding Officers about their role and responsibilities and asked them to ensure that all instructions regarding poll day are implemented in letter and spirit.

He impressed upon them to maintain close coordination with each other and with sectoral and zonal magistrates for smooth and hassle free conduct of election. The DEO said that all facilities are being made available for the polling parties and special care has been taken of their proper safety and security. The DSHO, Mohammad Amin, who is also the Nodal Officer for training, informed that a total of 500 Presiding Officers attended the training in three sessions at mini secretariat Arhama Shopian, DIET-1 and DIET-2.

