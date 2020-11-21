DDC Polls|Congress bigwigs in fray for DDC polls

The contest for District Development Council (DDC) elections is going to be intense with Congress party fielding its former MLAs, Greater Kashmir learnt on Saturday.

The DDC poll is going to be the first major political exercise in J&K following abrogation of its special status last year. The eight-phase poll for 280 DDC constituencies in J&K shall begin from November 28 and end on December 22.

Former MLA from Uri, Taj Mohiudin, who had also remained minister in the erstwhile state, is set to file nomination papers from his native place, Uri’s Parampillan DDC segment.

Mohiuddin told Greater Kashmir that tomorrow he is going to file nomination papers. “If we will not contest DDC polls, there will be no share in development for us. BJP will take it away from us then”.

Born on May 4, 1954, Mohiuddin has emerged as a strong Gujjar leader over the years. He has been able to successfully consolidate the Gujjar vote in the Uri constituency of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district during assembly elections in the erstwhile J&K state.

It is believed that it was due to the efforts of Taj, that the Congress was able to make inroads into Uri and won the elections consecutively for the last two terms.

Sources said former MLA from Rajouri, Shabir Ahmad Khan will also contest DDC polls.

Khan who was health minister previously in the erstwhile state is going to contest from Rajouri’s Manjakote DDC segment, sources said. Khan, an advocate had landed in controversy following which he had resigned in 2014.

Another Congress bigwig Choudhary Mohammad Akram, who has been former MLA is going to contest from Surankote, a source said. Akram, before joining politics was an engineer.

J&K Congress chief GA Mir’s son Naseer Mir has also filed his nomination papers from Shahbad Bala (Verinag) DDC segment in south Kashmir. Former Congress MLA Gulzar Ahmad Wani’s daughter Sabhat Gulzar, 23, who is pursuing Law from Kashmir University, will be contesting DDC polls from Shangas area.