DDC Polls|Imminent drubbing awaits BJP, its 'Team-B': Nasir

National Conference (NC) Friday said an imminent drubbing awaits BJP and its ‘Team-B’ in the forthcoming DDC polls.

An NC statement issued here said that while presiding over a public meeting at Khonmoh, Srinagar, NC’s Provincial President NasirAslamWani stressed that people would punish BJP and its ‘Team-B’ as they had sought to capture and neutralise J&K’s institutions by dishonest means, ditching all established democratic and constitutional norms.

Referring to the statement of Apni Party that NC had changed its goal post, Wani said, “It is the King’s party which is part and parcel of BJP’s gambit to normalise the measures undertaken on August 5, 2019.

“It goes without saying that they have been solely ordained to normalize the biggest ever fraud committed on the people of J&K unconstitutionally and undemocratically,” he said. “The minions have surfaced with a sole purpose to lead a vanguard against the efforts of NC President FarooqSahab.” Wani said in the DDC and Panchayat polls people would not just vote for development but for their identity too.

The public meet convened by NC leader AhsanPardesi was also attended by senior party leaders Peer Afaaq, KhursheedAlam, HameedKohseen, ArifLaigroo, ManzoorBhat, MaqboolBeigh, ShafiKundangar and Umar Dar.