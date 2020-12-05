DDC Polls|Shahnawaz leads roadshow from Srigufwara to Wullerhama

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain led a roadshow from Srigufwara to Wullerhama and addressed a public rally at Wullerhama on Saturday.

Accompanied by BJP’s J&K Vice President SofiYousuf and J&K spokeswoman DarakshanAndrabhi, Hussain visited Srigufwara and WullerhamaAnantnag to campaign for the saffron party’s candidates for the ongoing District Development Council (DDC), Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) by-polls.

Addressing the gathering, Hussain said, “I am overwhelmed with the reception of the people of Kashmir who now fully support BJP as they know development is the only way forward for Kashmir and BJP is the only party that can deliver best governance.”

Stressing that militancy and tourism could not go hand-in-hand, he said BJP would make Kashmir militancy-free so that tourism would flourish and create avenues for the unemployed youth of Kashmir.

Hussain said that for decades Kashmir had been thrown in the darkest era by “Gupkar Gang” leaders who had looted resources of Kashmir and had now formed a “gang” to save themselves.

He said BJP had come in the DDC polls with a vision of developing J&K as a model state like Gujarat.

“For us DDC stands for Dynasty-free politics, Development for all and Corruption-free J&K,” Hussain said.

BJP J&K Vice President SofiYousuf and J&K spokeswoman DarakshanAndrabhi also addressed the gathering and urged people to vote in favour of BJP candidate RifatYousuf.