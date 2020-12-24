DDC results indicate peoples' will: Hakeem Yaseen

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman, Hakeem Yaseen Thursday said that the mass participation of the people in District Development Council (DDC) polls and the results had made it clear that the people of J&K want restoration of their constitutional rights which had been “usurped arbitrarily” on August 5, 2019.

A statement of PDF issued here quoted Yaseen as saying that 195 DDC seats out of the total 280 went to parties who want restoration of Article 370 and Article 35-A.

“Thus people have made it loud and clear that majority of the people of Jammu and Kashmir want restoration of their constitutional rights, especially the statehood and domicile rights,” he said.

“Now the onus lies on the Center to respect the aspirations of the people and restore statehood and special status to J&K at the earliest,” Yaseen said in the statement.