DDC reviews functioning of Health department at Shopian

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shopian, SB Suse today convened a meeting of concerned officers to review functioning of Health Department and to take stock of the availability of medicines besides implementation of Sehat Scheme in the district.

The CMO Shopian on the occasion informed the DDC that there are sufficient stocks of general and emergency medicines available with the department and the same is supplied to the Health Centres across the district from time to time.

The CMO also flagged off the issues with DDC including non availability of dialysis machine, blood bank, lift, fencing and Four wheel drive ambulances besides others.

The meeting also reviewed progress made under Ayushman Bharat scheme, Universal Health Coverage SEHAT scheme besides, bottlenecks in implementation of SEHAT scheme and progress of Covid-19 vaccination process in the district.

Meanwhile, the modalities for speeding up the registration for SEHAT scheme were discussed in detail. The BMOs were directed to review the progress of the scheme in their respective blocks and also ensure that there is no overcharging for registration.

The DDC directed concerned to start IEC activities on mission mode for creating massive awareness in the district for speeding up registration.

Speaking on the occasion the DDC stressed upon all the concerned to render their duties with utmost care, compassion and with professional integrity. He also stressed on maintaining punctuality at centers and ensuring attendance at all SDHs and other Health Care Centers.

He stressed on providing hassle free health services to the general public and instructed concerned to ensure curtailment in unnecessary referrals from local Health centers.

Among others, CMO Shopian, Block Medical Officers, Medical Superintendent DH Shopian, besides concerned officers and officials of the Health Department were present in the meeting.