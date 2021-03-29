DDC reviews progress of Social Welfare Sector at Anantnag

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla today chaired a meeting of officers of Social Welfare to review the progress of the sector at DC office, here.

At the outset, the DSWO, DrPeerzadaFarhat presented a detailed status of the department vis a vis staff strength, infrastructure and achievements made under various schemes besides the issues being faced vis a vis smooth execution.

He informed the chair that the district presently disburses social security pension through DBT mode to about 57000 persons in different categories besides more than 2900 beneficiaries have received assistance under SMAS.

It was also given out that 91 percent Aadhar Seeding of the beneficiary bank account numbers has been done and the seeding for the remaining is under process.

DrFarhat also informed about other important schemes, social welfare centres and orphanage, latest weeded out, pendency, Scholarships besides the success of NashaMukt Bharat Abhiyan in the district.

The DDC directed the officers to ensure cent percent saturation of Specially Abled persons for social security benefits in a time bound manner.

Highlighting the importance of awareness and publicity about the welfare schemes, he enjoined upon the officers to utilise the block diwas events in this regard.

DrSingla also called for expedition of the weed out process in effective liasion with the PRI members.

While appreciating the efforts of the department, he called for greater and effective coordination with civil society members and NGOs for larger social and humanitarian cause.