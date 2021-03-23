DDC reviews status of Covid-19 vaccination at Budgam

The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the status of Covid-19 vaccination process.

The meeting discussed the impact of the process and precautions or measures that need to be taken to the looming threat of spread of the second wave of Covid-19 Pandemic.

Addressing the meeting, the DDC reiterated that apart from executing proactive measures, mobilization of all resources and man power shall be put on ready gear to enable the administration to tackle any emergencies arising from the second wave of Covid-19 Pandemic.

Regarding the ongoing vaccination process, the DDC directed concerned Health authorities to involve services of Asha workers to persuade the persons above 60 years to get vaccinated.

To raise massive awareness on the vaccination process, the DC called for organizing camps in villages for which he directed concerned Tehsildars to mobilize personal staff including Numberdars/Chowkidars and use the influence of concerned Imams in motivating the general public to get vaccinated.

He said rigorous campaigning will showcase substantial improvement within one week and further directed all Tehsildars and BMO’s to work collectively for an effective vaccination drive.

The DDC during the meeting said that there is no scope of downsizing the ongoing precautionary measures and adherence of SOPs. He categorically instructed that anyone violating guidelines and SOPs including wearing of masks while going out or attending gatherings shall be treated with strict penalty.

He said sampling of service persons needs to be increased, besides surveillance on contact tracing of positive cases particularly in the offices where footfall is high shall be carried out vigorously.

The meeting also discussed the status of recently launched PMJAK –Sehat scheme in the district, it was informed that SECC data will be reviewed to accommodate and include left out beneficiaries besides camps are being organized and on spot distribution of cards among beneficiaries is done routinely.

It was also informed that to boost the inclusion process 250 CSCs are on the job to register the applicants.

Earlier CMO Budgam, Dr Tajamul Hussain presented a detailed status of Covid-19 vaccination administration. He said 82 session sites have been designated where vaccines can be administered presently and this service is available at 62 session sites and services at remaining sites shall be made available within 3 days.

He said till date all healthcare and frontline warriors have been vaccinated besides 8175 persons above the age of 60 years have also been vaccinated.

The meeting among others was also attended by ADC Budgam, all SDMs, DHO, all Tehsildars, BMOs, District Manager CSCs Budgam and other concerned.