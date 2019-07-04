DDC Shopian chairs rent assessment committee meeting

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

District Development Commissioner Owais Ahmed convened a meeting of Rent Assessment Committee (RAC) here at mini-secretariat Arhama Shopian.

The DDC, who is also chairman of the Committee, held a detailed discussion with departments concerned which are functioning from rented accommodations in the district and with owners of these buildings.

A total of 10 cases came under discussion pertaining to different departments running in private buildings including Industries, Education, Agriculture, Social Welfare, Fire Emergency, Sheep Husbandry, Handicrafts and PMGSY Department.

After a detailed deliberation the Committee approved all cases. The DDC directed the officers concerned to expedite payment of rents as per rates approved in the meeting.