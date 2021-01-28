DDC Shopian for timely completion of projects

District Development Commissioner, Shopian, Shrikant Suse today reviewed the progress of R&B department regarding the execution of developmental works including construction of roads, buildings, bridges and other infrastructure undertaken through CRF, NABARD, State sector and languishing projects.

At the outset, SE PWD, presented an overview of the ongoing developmental projects in the district. He shared details about the status of Central & State Sector Schemes presently being executed by the department.

While reviewing the project wise physical and financial progress, DDC directed concerned officers to gear up men and machinery for effective and timely completion of these developmental projects and utilization of 100 % funds well before the end of financial year 2020-21.