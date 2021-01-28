Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Shopian,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 2:34 AM

DDC Shopian for timely completion of projects

GK News Network
Shopian,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 2:34 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

District Development Commissioner, Shopian, Shrikant Suse today reviewed the progress of R&B department regarding the execution of  developmental works including construction of roads, buildings, bridges and other infrastructure undertaken through CRF, NABARD, State sector and languishing projects.

At the outset, SE PWD, presented an overview of the ongoing developmental projects in the district. He shared details about the status of Central & State Sector Schemes presently being executed by the department.

