Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 3, 2020, 12:19 AM

DDC Srinagar flags off officers to B2V3 programme

Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 3, 2020, 12:19 AM

The District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary flagged off a team of Visiting Officers on Back to Village Phase 3rd (B2V3)programme which commenced today in four Gram Panchayats of district Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC said that B2V3 is a flagship programme aims to maximize government’s reach out to the public to listen to their demands, proposals, suggestions and address their grievances. He said various grievances of the people were solved during the previous two phases of the B2V programme.

Today, the B2V3 programme commence in four Gram Panchayats which are Lasjan-A, Khanmoh –A in Srinagar Block and in Harwon block at Dara-B and Theed-A Gram Panchayats in which the Social Welfare, Agriculture,  Fisheries departments and  Rural Development Department besides J&K Bank and other line departments participated.

The participating officers interacted with the general public and heard their grievances besides sharing information with them about various welfare and beneficiary schemes run by these departments.

At Panchayat Halqa Lasgan A, visiting officer, JD Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir, Rifat Iqbal Qureshi constituted various teams of officers to take the first hand cognizance of issues faced by the people in the area.

The programme witnessed huge participation of locals at Khanmoh. ‘The participation of common people in the B2V3 Programme here is encouraging’, said Panchayat Secretary Naseema Hamdani.

