DDMA Kupwara conducts Mock drills at GHS Nutnussa

On the directions of its Chairman (Deputy Commissioner Kupwara), the District Disaster Management Authority Kupwara today conducted mock drills at Government High School Nutnussa in which teams from SDRF and Civil Defence Unit Kupwara besides students and volunteers participated.

On the occasion, demonstrations were conducted depicting best strategies vis-à-vis self-defense and protection of lives during disasters like fire, earthquake and flood.

The participants showcased various techniques of protection including rescue management, first aid and hospitalization of a person in distress. The rescue equipment and tools were displayed and were explained to the students for their proper and timely use in a disaster crisis.