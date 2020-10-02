DEA calls on Secretary Jal Shakti

Diploma Engineers Association of different departments including PDD, PHE and R&B led by Er Aafaaq Chisti ,Vice-Chairman, All India Federation of Diploma Engineers Friday called on Secretary Jal Shakti Department, M Raju.

The Deputation projected several demands like stagnation in their service careers. The deputation appraised him about filling of 13 posts of Executive Engineers, 64 posts of AEE’s and 65 posts of AE’s out of diploma catagory quota in hydraulic wing. Raju assured the delegation that all their genuine demands would be redressed in a time bound manner.