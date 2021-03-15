Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 15, 2021, 2:17 PM

Dead crows, fox carcasses trigger panic in north Kashmir's Lolab

SDM Lolab, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat said a team will be shortly sent to the area to take the samples of affected fauna and ascertain the cause of their death.
Scores of dead crows and carcasses of a few foxes on Monday triggered panic among the residents in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. 

Quoting locals, news agency GNS reported that dozens of crows were found dead in the Gundmacher area of Lolab early today morning. More than the birds, what puzzled the locals were carcasses of at least three foxes which were spotted in the vicinity.

A senior resident from the area said they have intimated the concerned authorities about the issue and expected a quick follow-up in the matter.

He further claimed the area has been witnessing a spike in the mortality of poultry birds. 

The fresh sightings of the dead birds come nearly a month after the union ministry confirmed the presence of avian influenza or Bird Flu in 14 states and union territories, including Jammu and Kashmir.

SDM Lolab, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat told GNS that a team will be shortly sent to the area to take the samples of affected fauna and ascertain the cause of their death. 

