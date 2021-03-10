Dearth of teaching staff hits hard on schools in Kupwara

The dearth of teaching staff in majority of schools in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has taken a toll on the academics of the students and exposed the ‘flawed’ rationalization of teachers done by the school education department.

Over the years, the school education department has been making tall claims of undertaking rationalization of the teaching staff. However, the students enrolled in government schools of remote areas continue to remain at the receiving end of this exercise.

There are dozens of middle and high schools in remote villages of Kupwara district which are facing acute shortage of the staff, taking a toll on the academics.

One such school is Government High School Rangpath in Mawar zone of Kupwara. The school has student enrolment from lower primary to class 10th but the department has not provided adequate teaching staff to the school.

The school has six vacant posts of masters for the past one year. “Four masters were promoted as lecturers and other two masters were transferred from the institution. The dearth of students deprives the students from getting proper education,” an official at Mawar education zone said.

As the offline classes in schools have resumed, the staff of the Rangpath high school is facing problems in framing the time table for all the classes due to non-availability of teaching staff.

“We are not able to frame the time table for all classes due to the dearth of teachers. Given the available staff, we are not able to dedicate teachers to all classes,” a school teacher said wishing not to be named.

Government High School Rangpath is not the only institution facing dearth of teaching staff but there are other institutions as well where the department has not posted adequate teachers for the students.

While, the schools in remote areas are facing staff deficiency, the department has posted surplus staff in schools located in towns and on roadsides.

“All the easily accessible schools have surplus staff. This has been done to benefit the influential lot of teachers,” said Vice President J&K Teachers Forum, Muhammad Amin Khan.

He said the rationalization process carried out by the department did not fulfill the desired results to overcome the dearth of staff in teacher deficient schools. “But the authorities did this exercise majorly to conveniently post the influential teachers in easily accessible schools,” Khan said.

More than 300 schools were closed in Kupwara district during the rationalization process carried by the department after schools were found having zero or less than five students on rolls.

“The department was supposed to utilize the services of teachers of these closed schools in the teacher deficient schools to overcome shortage of staff. But the department deployed these teachers in offices or in those schools which already had a surplus staff,” an official said.

He said the rationalization of schools was the only option to streamline the posting of teachers and overcome dearth of teaching staff in schools.

“Despite many orders issued by the administrative department, these teachers continue to work in offices at zonal and district level while students are deprived from having adequate teaching staff,” the official said.

Secretary School Education Department B K Singh said the matter will be looked into.

“We are already at it. The issue about dearth of staff in schools will be addressed soon,” he said.