Death Of 2 Pregnant Women |Probe begins, ADC records statements of families

Additional Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Sheikh Ghulam Hassan, Tuesday recorded statements of families in two separate cases of death of two pregnant women.

“I personally visited the families and recorded their statements,” ADC told Greater Kashmir, adding he also recorded the statements of medicos and health authorities at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Seer and Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH), Anantnag.

Shakeela, 30, wife of Zahoor Ahmad from Salia village died allegedly due to delay in her treatment at SDH Seer on Sunday. She was declared bought dead at MCCH Anantnag.

Fearing her samples may be taken for COVID19 testing and deceased kept in a mortuary, the family took the body out of the hospital on a stretcher trolley.

A video also went viral on social media wherein wailing family members were seen ferrying her body on a trolley through the streets of the town.

Last week, 35-year-old Ruyaqa, wife of Javed Ahmad from Kharpora-Larnoo village in Kokernag, a designated red zone, died at MCCH, after delivering stillborn twins.

She was admitted to the general ward of the hospital where she came in contact with patients, attendants, doctors, and paramedics.

Her body was handed over to the family for last rites. A day after her test returned positive for coronavirus.

Both these incidents evoked strong public outcry following Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Bashir Ahmad Dar immediately ordered an inquiry.

A doctor and a nurse at SDH Seer have already been placed under suspension, pending inquiry.

“Precious lives were lost and I have all sympathies with the families. I assure the probe will be impartial and whosoever is found guilty of negligence will be dealt with strictly,” the DC told media persons, adding the report of the probe will be submitted within three days.

A court has also taken suo-moto cognizance and asked SSP Anantnag to conduct the probe. It also directed the DC Anantnag for a parallel probe.