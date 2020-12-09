Death of Baramulla lawyer: Locals blame growing canine population

People in Baramulla are blaming the administration for the death of a noted lawyer saying that it failed to check the growing canine population and identify a garbage dumping site in the town.

Abdul Majeed Rather, a noted lawyer of DewanbaghBaramulla, who was bitten by dogs 3 weeks back, died on Monday after he went in comma and suffered multiple-organ failure.

According to the residents of the area, the lack of a garbage dumping site, scattered garbage at most designated sites for garbage by the Municipal Council Baramulla and the growing population of stray dogs had cost the noted lawyer’s life.

The lawyer’s death has evoked a debate in Baramulla town about the safety of people amid the growing canine population in the town.

Locals said that the administration had already expressed its inability to tackle the issue after being unsuccessful in designating a place for the garbage dumping site.

In Baramulla town, the designated garbage lifting sites have become a “death trap” for the people as these have become a breeding ground for the dogs as most of the garbage remains unattended for several days.

The strength of sweepers in the Municipal Council Baramulla has not increased for decades, leaving them overworked.

Officials at Municipal Council Baramulla said the entire Baramulla town with a population of 80,000 has only 100 sanitation workers at its disposal.

“The requirement of sanitation workers for Baramulla town is 284 while we just have 100,” an official of Municipal Council Baramulla said.

Few years back, the Municipal Council Baramulla started an exercise to collect garbage from the doorsteps of each household in the town against a nominal monthly charge.

The municipality acquired eight garbage lifting rovers for this purpose. However, the registration of all these garbage lifting rovers is pending for the past year with the Regional Transport Office.

The officials of the Municipal Council Baramulla said that even if all the garbage lifting vehicles are put to use, the issue of dumping the garbage remains unresolved.

Executive Officer, Municipal Council Baramulla, Imtiyaz-ul-Haq told Greater Kashmir that the garbage dumping site was extremely important to maintain the sanitation of the town.