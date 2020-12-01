Death of mother, two daughters|'Delay by ambulance, misbehaviour by driver'

A day after a woman and her two daughters were found dead at their home in Lari village of Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the deputy commissioner Baramulla has ordered inquiry on a complaint by the family alleging delay in the arrival of the ambulance and misbehaviour by its driver.

Following the complaint, deputy commissioner Baramulla, G N Itoo has ordered immediate inquiry into the incident and the sub divisional magistrate Uri has been appointed as inquiry officer.

Shamima Begum and her two daughters, Nighat Bano and Tabasum Bano were found dead at their home on Sunday morning. Preliminary investigation by the police suggested that the deaths occurred due to suffocation caused by a wood burning Bukhari (heater).

The locals as well as the head of the deceased family had alleged that the ambulance driver misbehaved with the locals and arrived late. “Despite informing the police as well as the health officials in time, there was considerable delay in the arrival of the ambulance. Besides, the driver of the ambulance misbehaved with the villagers which also led to the delay in lifting the bodies,’’ reads the complaint filed by the Abdul Majid, head of the family.

Sub divisional magistrate Uri, Riyaz Ahmad said that a probe has been initiated after a complaint was filed. He said there was some argument between the villagers and the ambulance driver and as per the driver of the ambulance he was thrashed by some villagers over no fault of him.

“The ambulance was dispatched once police informed the health authorities and there was no delay in its arrival. Besides, preliminary investigation by the police suggested that all the three had died during night for which investigation is already on. The complainant has claimed that the ambulance driver misbehaved with them for which an inquiry has been initiated,” he said.