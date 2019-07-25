Death of Sopore boy at Srinagar hotel sparks protest, family demands probe

The family members of a boy staged a protest demonstration in Sopore on Thursday against his ‘mysterious’ death at a hotel in Srinagar.

Reports said that relatives and other family members of Abdul Rahim Marazi alias Gasha son of Ghulam Mohammad Marazi of Sofi Hamam assembled at Chanakhan and blocked Srinagar-Sopore highway for hours.

The protestors were demanding a thorough probe into the death of Marazi.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Marazi, as per his family had left his home with his friends on Saturday last and had stayed at a local hotel in Srinagar.

A police team reached at the spot and assured the protesters that case with regard to Marazi’s killing has been registered at Police Station Maisuma and investigations were underway.