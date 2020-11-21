Deaths drop, cases stable

J&K witnessed lesser casualties on Saturday with two persons dying across both divisions of Kashmir and Jammu. With 608 positive cases, the new cases stayed higher than the average for this month.

With the daily tests over the past three days being 25,000, J&K is recording a rise in the number of people testing positive.

As per the government, 26,692 COVID19 tests were carried out in the 24 hours preceding Saturday afternoon. Of these, 608 were found positive. The positive percentage of samples reported today is 2.28.

Till date 27,83,234 samples have been tested in J&K of which 1,05,982 have been found positive. The overall positive percentage among the samples tested is 3.8.

With two casualties reported on Saturday, J&K had one of its lowest death toll for a day in the recent past. One of the deaths took place in Kashmir division and the other in Jammu division.

A 75-year-old woman from Bandipora district who was admitted at SMHS Hospital passed away today. A doctor at the hospital said the patient was admitted with bilateral pneumonia and remained admitted for six days.

The number of active cases is on the rise in Kashmir. With 297 positives today, the tally of active cases reached 3827 in the division. A total of 382 cases were reported to have recovered across the 10 districts of Kashmir. The number of recovered cases reached 58,971 in Kashmir.

In Jammu division, where 311 cases were reported today, the number of active cases reached 1893. Subsequently, 182 people recovered in Jammu today, the recoveries reaching 39,669.

The current recovery percentage in J&K is 93 percent and 1.5 percent (1624 cases) of the remaining 7 percent have lost lives while 5.5 percent (5720 cases) are recovering.