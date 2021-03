After Greater Kashmir reported that a landslide that hit Mohra-Baaz road in Uri had disconnected several villages from the district headquarter, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared the debris.

BRO officials said that the authorities on receiving the information acted swiftly and employed two to three major “earth-moving plants” to clear the slide.

“The slide was cleared and the connectivity established although the widening of road is still in progress,” an official said.