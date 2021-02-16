Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 11:06 PM

DECC Kulgam holds career counselling for students

The District Employment and Counselling Centre (DECC) Kulgam Tuesday held a career counseling-cum-orientation programme for the students of Government Degree College, Kulgam.

The offline programme was held at GDC Kulgam on the first day of the opening of colleges.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam Showkat Aijaz Bhat and Additional Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Rather were the chief guests and guest of the honour on the occasion.

The DC emphasized on the need for career counselling in the current scenario and directed DECC Kulgam to conduct such programmes in other educational institutions of the district as well.

