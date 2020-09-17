Decentralization will be core of J&K's future planning: CS

Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam Thursday said that decentralization will be primary essence and core of future planning in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a marathon preparatory budget meeting cum workshop conducted by the Finance Department, the Jammu and Kashmir, the Chief Secretary directed the district administration to make Panchayats and local bodies units of their respective plan formulation as per the 73rd and 74thamendment of the constitution.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that all plans should be the sum total of the needs and aspirations of people and represent their suggestions as well. He maintained that it will ensure creation of assets that are conceived by locals and therefore has a greater sense of ownership attached to them.

The CS also directed that release of district plan funds should be made simple and Deputy Commissioners to be fully made involved in the planning process to set priorities within the district as per people’s demand and developmental requirements.

Financial Commissioner Finance, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta said that the workshop is the prelude to the original motive of making planning a people-centric activity. He said that the workshop has been conducted to sensitize Deputy Commissioners about the whole planning process that should be participatory and aspiring as per ground needs of people at large.

The FC said that DCs should identify the projects to be taken up during the annual plans. He further asked them that they will be informed beforehand about envelope of each component of district budget so that they had a ample preparatory window to plan prudently.

Dr Mehta further stated that J&K is on the mission of fully strengthening the Panchayati Raj Institutions and the budget 2021-22 would be a dedicated exercise towards that.

He asked the officers to coordinate well with each other so that fund release is timely. He urged that there is a need for monthly review of plans and continuous communication between the district administration and Civil Secretariat.

He directed all the Deputy Commissioners to review their next year plans in entirety, do needs assessment and communicate problems for timely resolution.

Principal Secretary, H&UDD, Dheeraj Gupta; Principal Secretary, PWD, Shailendra Kumar; DG Budget, Muhammad Yaqoob Itoo; DG Expenditure Division II, Tariq Ahmad Khan; DG(PP), Shehzada Bilal Ahmad, Joint Director Resources, Shoukat Hussain, Deputy Director Budget, Shafat Yehya were present during the meeting.

All Deputy Commissioners of J&K and DG Expenditure Division I, Ajay Kumar Sharma and many other Jammu based officers and officials participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

Both the Principal Secretaries gave their valuable suggestions regarding making the planning process more effective and expenditure oriented. They besides gave inputs to create a robust mechanism for reaping better results on ground.

DG Budget in his presentation revealed that for 2020-21 J&K has a District Capex outlay of 5136.40 crore which is 40% more than the outlay of 2019-20. He further informed that Rural Development has been given the highest priority as maximum expenditure of district capex has been incurred on it.

The meeting was informed that the main objective of future budgeting is providing devolving functions, functionaries and funds to PRI’s.

The DC’s were also directed to gear up for the B2V3 program as the same was termed as a festival of transparency and transformation.